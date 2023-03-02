Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Watch video In a first Kerala temple introduces mechanical elephant for performing rituals

Watch video: In a first, Kerala temple introduces mechanical elephant for performing rituals

Updated on: 02 March,2023 02:08 PM IST  |  Thrissur
PTI |

Top

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India joined hands with award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, and held the 'Nadayiruthal' ceremony of 'Irinjadappilly Raman', a robotic elephant, at Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in the district

Watch video: In a first, Kerala temple introduces mechanical elephant for performing rituals

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


In a first in Kerala, a life-like mechanical elephant was on Sunday dedicated to the deity in a temple near here for performing daily rituals from now on, instead of a real pachyderm.


People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India joined hands with award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, and held the 'Nadayiruthal' ceremony of 'Irinjadappilly Raman', a robotic elephant, at Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in the district.



PETA said Raman will help conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty-free manner and thereby supports real elephants' rehabilitation and lives in forests and end the horror of captivity for them.


"An inaugural ceremony held today was followed by a performance by the percussion ensemble led by Peruvanam Satheesan Marar. Subjecting live elephants to the extreme loudness of the timpani is cruel, as it is damaging and distressing for live elephants," PETA said in a release.

Ms Thiruvothu said these days we have access to understanding what animals are forced to endure when humans use them for entertainment.

Also Read: In mother’s memory Kashmir resident sets up forest area for birds

"It's high time we made stronger and more impactful strides towards stopping such abuse and letting animals have respectful and dignified lives... I am delighted to support PETA India in helping Sree Krishna Temple worshippers experience the joy and sanctity of religious functions in an exciting, modern, and conscientious manner," she was quoted in the release.

Head priest of the temple Rajkumar Namboothiri said they were "extremely happy and grateful" to receive the mechanical elephant which will help them to conduct rituals and festivals in a cruelty-free manner and hoped that other shrines also consider replacing live elephants for rituals.

PETA claimed most elephants in captivity in the country, including in Kerala, are being held illegally or have been transported to a different state without permission.

The frustration of captivity leads elephants to develop and display abnormal behaviour, PETA said, adding that, at their wit's end, frustrated elephants often snap and try to break free, running amok and so harming humans, other animals, and property.

"According to figures compiled by the Heritage Animal Task Force, captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala in a 15-year period. Thechikkattukavu Ramachandran, who has been in captivity for about 40 years and is one of the most often used elephants in Kerala's festival circuit, has reportedly killed 13 individuals-- six mahouts, four women, and three elephants," the release said.

PETA urged all venues and events using elephants to switch to lifelike mechanical elephants or other means in place of real elephants.

It also called for retiring elephants already in captivity to sanctuaries where they can live unchained and in the company of other elephants, healing psychologically and physically from the trauma of years of isolation, captivity, and abuse.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news kerala news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK