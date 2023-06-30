PM Modi could be seen interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Watch video: PM Modi travels in metro to attend centenary celebrations of Delhi University x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the metro to attend an event at Delhi University.

Officials shared pictures of PM Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Shri @narendramodi interacts with passengers in Delhi Metro during his ride to Delhi University. pic.twitter.com/NHYZlSUrYb — BJP (@BJP4India) June 30, 2023

PM Modi could be seen interacting with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

The PM is scheduled to participate in the valedictory ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University.

A three-tire security has been put in place with the deployment of more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Delhi University on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of its centenary celebration, police officials told PTI.

According to university officials, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books.

These buildings with state-of-the-art infrastructure would be for the faculty of technology, computer centre and academic block, they said.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour for the event.

Delhi University has introduced B.Tech programmes from the upcoming academic session with a capacity of 360 students. The building for the faculty of technology will cater to them

Taking to Twitter earlier, PM Modi wrote "Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone.

During the programme, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.

The University of Delhi was established on 1st May 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)