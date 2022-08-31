Breaking News
WB SSC scam: Judicial custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee extended till Sept 14

Updated on: 31 August,2022 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata had extended the judicial custody of the due till August 31

Partha Chatterjee. File Photo


A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate, Arpita Mukherjee, till September 14 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case.


Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested last month by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the recruitment scam. The ED had raided several premises allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee in the scam.


The probe agency recovered cash worth about Rs 50 crore, foreign currency, jewellery and gold biscuits in connection with its raids into the scam.Chatterjee was education minister from 2014 to 2021 in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

Following Chatterjee's arrest, he was removed as a minister and suspended from the Trinamool Congress.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

