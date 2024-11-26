"We are not going to compromise": Congress' Jairam Ramesh on their demand for JPC probe into Adani issue

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh noted that the opposition parties will also demand a discussion on Manipur and Nagaland.

Jairam Ramesh. File Pic

As the parliament session commenced on Monday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh reaffirmed that opposition parties would not compromise over the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations related to Adani executives in the United States in an alleged bribery case.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Ramesh noted that the opposition parties will also demand a discussion on Manipur and Nagaland. "We are not going to compromise. The need for a JPC has been further reinforced by the indictment that has been handed down by the US agencies and the US courts. We will continue to demand JPC," he said.

"We will continue a demand for a discussion on Manipur and Nagaland. Now, we have engineered communal violence in Uttar Pradesh. That's also become a very important issue for all opposition parties. Many opposition parties want a discussion on free and fair elections, so there are several issues that we have discussed," he added. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh further alleged that Organiser, an RSS mouthpiece, had attacked the 'constitution' just four days after it was adopted.

"I also drew attention to the fact that just four days after the Constitution was adopted, meaning the 30th of November 1949, the Organiser, which is an RSS mouthpiece, attacked the Constitution. The same people who are trying to celebrate it tomorrow and claim credit attacked the constitution, saying it was not inspired by Manusmriti; it was not based on 'Manuwadi ideas," he alleged.

"Tomorrow, the 26th of November, marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution in the Constituent Assembly. But today, November 25th marks the 75th anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar's famous historic speech that he gave in the Constituent Assembly on the 25th of November 1949, where he said that the entire credit for the Constitution must go to the Congress Party, the discipline the Congress Party ensured in the constituent assembly," the Congress MP said.

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh, who also serves as the party's General Secretary in charge of Communications, said on Monday that the "Modani" issue rocked both houses of Parliament today. "The Modani issue rocked both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today. INDIA parties called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Modani scam--the case for which has been reinforced by the recent indictments of Adani's bribery and suppression of information from Indian and American regulators," said Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.

Notably, leaders of the INDIA bloc held a meeting before the commencement of the parliament session. The leaders demanded to hold discussions on the Adani indictment. "We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. We need healthy, market-driven competition in the private sector, which facilitates equal opportunities, employment, and equitable distribution of wealth, catering to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of India," Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X. Both houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day, but are scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday, November 27.

