×
Breaking News
Mumbai: At 35.2 degrees Celsius, Santacruz was hottest place in subcontinent on Wednesday
Mumbai: 11 months, 3,960 cyber cases, only 245 cracked
Mumbai: 14 years after escaping law, ‘thief’ nabbed thanks to tattoo
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say Delhi police
Mumbai: Parking plaza in busy Dadar now resembles a junkyard

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > We will not let our yoga classes stop at any cost Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

We will not let our yoga classes stop at any cost: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: 02 December,2022 02:13 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The remark comes against the backdrop of issues surrounding the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme of the city government

We will not let our yoga classes stop at any cost: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said free yoga classes in the city will continue irrespective of the availability of funds for the scheme.


The remark comes against the backdrop of issues surrounding the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme of the city government.



"Stopping yoga (classes) is a sin, rest of the politics can go on," Kejriwal said in his address after felicitating yoga instructors at an event.


"But, we decided that we won't let the classes stop, whether funds come or not," he asserted.

Also Read: If BJP had worked in MCD, it would not have needed big campaigners for election: Kejriwal

Sources in the government had earlier claimed that Lt Governor Saxena has not approved the extension of the scheme after October 31.

However, L-G secretariat sources have claimed that the office has not received any file seeking permission for the extension of the programme beyond October 31. Hence, it was wrong to say that the LG has not approved the extension, they added.

The Delhi chief minister had on November 1 announced that the free yoga classes being held by his government would not stop, asserting that he would not let any work stop due to obstruction from the LG and the BJP.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party new delhi delhi national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK