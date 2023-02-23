Breaking News
We will rid Karnataka of corruption, make it number one in south India: Amit Shah

Updated on: 23 February,2023 04:02 PM IST  |  Ballari
PTI |

Top

Addressing a public meeting at Sandur, a Congress stronghold, in this district, Shah also took potshots at the M Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit and the JD(S), saying they were dynastic parties which cannot do good to the people

Amit Shah. File Pic/PTI


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked the people of Karnataka to repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and said the BJP would give such a government that it would rid the State of corruption and make Karnataka number one in South India within five years.


Addressing a public meeting at Sandur, a Congress stronghold, in this district, Shah also took potshots at the M Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit and the JD(S), saying they were dynastic parties which cannot do good to the people.



"On one hand there is PM Modi-led BJP strengthening India, and on the other there is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress linked with 'Tukde-Tukde' gang", he said.

Trust PM Modi and Yediyurappa once, and we (BJP) will give such a government that it will rid Karnataka of corruption and make it a number one state in South India, Shah said

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May.

amit shah PM Modi karnataka news India news

