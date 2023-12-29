As the specter of the new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 looms over Delhi, health experts are urging caution, particularly for the elderly and individuals with comorbidities

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article Wear masks, don't panic: Experts advise elderly, people with comorbidities amid rise in Covid-19 cases x 00:00

As the specter of the new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 looms over Delhi, health experts are urging caution, particularly for the elderly and individuals with comorbidities.

With the Union Health Ministry reporting 45 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi and one case of the JN.1 variant, the city is gearing up for the New Year amidst concerns about the potential impact of the variant, newswire PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the rising cases, experts are emphasizing the importance of preventive measures without panicking. Dr. Sumit Ray, Medical Director, and Critical Care Head at Holy Family Hospital, noted an increase in influenza and H1N1 cases with severe lung involvement. However, he pointed out that most Covid cases at his hospital were incidental findings, primarily affecting individuals with chronic lung or kidney diseases. While the hospital recorded 11 Covid-19 patients in December, no fatalities were reported.

Dr. Ray reassured the public that, at present, there is no need for additional public health measures. He emphasized that the role of public health systems is to monitor infections and maintain vigilance. Dr. Ray encouraged young and healthy individuals to enjoy the festive season while urging the vulnerable population to adhere to safety measures.

Dr. Jugal Kishore, Director, Professor, and Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, clarified that JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron. Acknowledging the higher transmissibility of JN.1 compared to Omicron, he underscored that there is no cause for alarm. For individuals with comorbidities, Dr. Kishore recommended wearing masks when venturing outside but advised against it for healthy individuals to avoid potential respiratory issues.

Also read: India records 797 new Covid-19 cases

Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director at LNJP Hospital, echoed the sentiment that there is no reason to panic. Describing JN.1 as a mild infection, he noted that symptoms are generally mild, with severe infections being rare. He suggested that individuals with diabetes, liver-related diseases, or those on dialysis should consider testing if they show symptoms. For the immunocompromised, wearing masks in crowded places or hospitals is advisable, along with maintaining a balanced diet, including fruits.

A senior government official reiterated that there is no need to panic, emphasizing that people must learn to coexist with Covid-19. Comparing the situation to other viral infections, the official urged the public not to worry or be fearful.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, confirming the first case of the JN.1 variant, assured about its mild nature. Describing it as a sub-variant of Omicron causing mild sickness, he emphasized that there is no need for panic. (With inputs from agencies)