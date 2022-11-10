×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Welcome UK courts decision rejecting Nirav Modis appeal against extradition MEA

Welcome UK court's decision rejecting Nirav Modi's appeal against extradition: MEA

Updated on: 10 November,2022 06:35 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

"We welcome the UK high court's decision to dismiss the appeal against extradition of Nirav Modi," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said

Welcome UK court's decision rejecting Nirav Modi's appeal against extradition: MEA

File Photo


India on Thursday welcomed a British court's ruling rejecting fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's appeal against his extradition to India in connection with a bank loan fraud case.


"We welcome the UK high court's decision to dismiss the appeal against extradition of Nirav Modi," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.



"We will continue with our efforts to get Nirav Modi back, as well as other economic offenders so that they are brought to justice," he said.


The spokesperson said India has been vigorously pursuing the extradition of economic fugitives so that they face the legal process in the country.

Also read: Congress to win unilaterally in Himachal Pradesh elections: Ashok Gehlot

The fugitive diamond merchant on Wednesday lost his appeal against extradition to India at the High Court in London.

Modi, 51, has the option of further appeals in the UK and European courts and the process to bring him back to stand trial in India is unlikely to be a speedy one.

"Pulling these various strands together and weighing them in the balance so as to reach an overall evaluative judgment on the question raised by Section 91, we are far from satisfied that Mr Modi's mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him," states the ruling.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you prefer aerial footage of major events?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news united kingdom new delhi Nirav Modi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK