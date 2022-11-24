×
West Bengal: 34 injured in bus mishap in Jhargram

Updated on: 24 November,2022 03:12 PM IST  |  Jhargram
PTI

The bus was on its return trip to Jhargram from Ragra at Sankrail in Paschim Medinipur

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A total 34 persons were injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus in which they were travelling turned turtle on NH5 here on Thursday, police said.


The bus was on its return trip to Jhargram from Ragra at Sankrail in Paschim Medinipur.



The accident occured when the driver lost control over the vehicle, the police said.


The injured included a child and 15 of them were rushed to the district hospital, from where a seriously wounded was referred to a Kolkata hospital.

Locals and passers-by helped in rescuing the passengers. They stopped vehicles crossing the accident site to ferry the injured to the hospital. The police rushed in and arranged for ambulances.

The locals blamed bad road condition for the mishap.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

