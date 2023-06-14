Breaking News
West Bengal: 8 detained after bag containing bombs recovered from car in Bishnupur

Updated on: 14 June,2023 12:33 PM IST  |  Bishnupur
ANI |

As many as eight people were detained after a bag containing bombs was recovered from their car, informed officials on Wednesday

As many as eight people were detained after a bag containing bombs was recovered from their car, informed officials on Wednesday.


Bishnupur, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Qutubuddin Khan said that during the checking of vehicles, a bag containing bombs was recovered from a car.


"A bag containing bombs has been recovered from a car during the checking of vehicles in Bankura. 8 people were detained," said Qutubuddin Khan.


Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

