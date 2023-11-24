Breaking News
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Chasing Mohua out will only boost her

Updated on: 24 November,2023 06:19 AM IST  |  Kolkata
“They have planned to chase out Mahua. She will become popular for three months. What she said inside... she will say outside. She will hold press conferences every day. What does she lose?”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

Bengal Chief Minister has broken her long silence on the controversy surrounding Trinamool Congress MP likely expulsion from the Lok Sabha, declaring it will boost her chances in next year’s general election.


Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha is being planned... but this will help her before the election,” Ms Banerjee said Thursday at an event in Kolkata. “They have planned to chase out Mahua. She will become popular for three months. What she said inside... she will say outside. She will hold press conferences every day. What does she lose?”


Banerjee, on Thursday, also claimed that central agencies that are at present targeting opposition leaders will be after the BJP following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday, asserting that the government at the Centre will last for three more months. “BJP is also against the reservation for minorities, but we will bring them under the system through OBC quota,” she added.


