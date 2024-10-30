PM hits out at states not implementing Ayushman Bharat

PM Narendra Modi with Union Ministers JP Nadda (left) and Mansukh Mandaviya at the launch. PIC/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of “political interests” and said he was pained that the elderly from these two states cannot avail free treatment under the expanded programme. Modi on Tuesday extended his government’s flagship health insurance scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’ to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

“I apologise to all the elderly aged above 70 years of Delhi and West Bengal that I cannot serve them. I would get to know about your pains and sufferings but I won’t be able to help you,” Modi said. “The reason is that the state governments are not implementing the scheme due to their political interests,” he said. People aged above 70 will get free treatment in hospitals and they will be given ‘Ayushman Vaya Vandana’ card, Modi said while regretting that while he would be able to serve people in other states, but not in Delhi and West Bengal.

Modi, who launched development projects worth over Rs 12,850 crore on the occasion of the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine, said that during this year’s general elections, he had promised that people of 70 years and above would be brought under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. “This guarantee is being fulfilled today,” he said.

