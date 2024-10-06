The protesting doctors' main demand is for enhanced hospital security and safety measures, which they believe the government has not adequately addressed.

Junior doctors begin their indefinite fast/ PTI

Junior doctors in West Bengal have gone on indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice from the Mamata Banerjee-led state administration.

Junior doctors in West Bengal have gone on indefinite hunger strike, demanding justice from the Mamata Banerjee-led state administration. They stated that their protest would continue until their demands were met on humanitarian grounds, reported ANI.

Dr Sayantani, addressing on behalf of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, stated, "Till the time our demands of justice on humanitarian grounds is not fulfilled, we will sit here. Before her rape and murder, Abhaya went through multiple threats. Anyone could have been 'Abhaya'. It is our responsibility that there is no more Abhaya. This is not a fight against the public, this fight is by and for the public."

"On one hand, we are sitting on a hunger strike, while on the other we see a minor girl was raped and murdered. Many cases similar to RG Kar have happened after 9 August, still, all doctors except the six of us sitting here, have gone back to their duties to ensure no one faces any trouble during Navratri," she said.

On Saturday, Dr Sayantani told ANI, "We are starting a hunger strike from now onwards. We waited for 58-59 days and presented our demands in front of the state government but to no resort."

"We, 6 people representing the West Bengal Junior Doctor's Front, are going on an indefinite hunger strike. Our fight has been for justice for Abhaya from day one. Every doctor will provide their service to the people during the Navratri festival but we 6 doctors will be on an indefinite hunger strike," added Dr Sayantani.

The junior medics had previously called off their "total cease work" protest and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government. Their main demand is for enhanced hospital security and safety measures, which they believe the government has not adequately addressed.

Dr Parichay Panda, another protesting doctor, remarked, "Our demand is simple. We've given the government time to improve the safety and security of hospitals. However, the government has failed to do so. They even admitted before the Supreme Court that only a few measures have been implemented."

The Supreme Court has requested a report from the National Task Force on healthcare professional safety concerns, following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Students, junior doctors, and interns from North Bengal's medical colleges have also protested. On Wednesday, they organised a torchlight parade in Siliguri, and doctors from private clinics in Kolkata lit earthen lamps at Ganga Ghat to protest.