West Bengal: Local train derails after hitting goods train in Saktigarh, no casualty

Updated on: 11 May,2023 11:55 AM IST  |  Burdwan
PTI |

The accident happened at 9.16 pm on Wednesday near Saktigarh station on Eastern Railway's Howrah-Bardhaman line, they said

Hundreds of passengers had a close shave as a local train derailed after being hit by a goods train in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, officials said on Thursday.


The accident happened at 9.16 pm on Wednesday near Saktigarh station on Eastern Railway's Howrah-Bardhaman line, they said.



There was no casualty in the accident, which disrupted train services on the important route, they added.


The train, 3778 down Bardhaman-Bandel local, went on the same line as a goods train while changing tracks, leading to the accident, officials said.

The accident happened when the train was entering the Saktigarh station, but a major disaster could be averted as it was moving slowly, Eastern Railway spokesperson Kaushik Mitra said.

Two compartments of the train derailed, he said.

Work to remove the derailed compartments from the tracks was underway, he said.

"The train stopped before entering Saktigarh station after making shrill noises and heavy jerks. The passengers began to rush out of it, leading to chaos. Some people in the first compartment of the train received minor injuries," said Subhankar Halder, who was on the train.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

