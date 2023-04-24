BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya accused the state government of failing to prevent atrocities against women and children

Security personnel try to control the situation after violent protests, in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, on Saturday. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article West Bengal: TMC accuses BJP of politicising girl’s death, inciting violence x 00:00

A team from the national child rights body on Sunday visited the family of 17-year-old girl, whose alleged murder triggered violence in Kaliaganj, West Bengal, on Friday. The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights accused the NCPCR of “politicising the matter”. The visit also sparked a war of words between the BJP and the TMC.

“The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and his team blatantly violated the CPCR Act and entered West Bengal illegally with the sole purpose of maligning the state,” WBCPCR chairperson Ananya Chakraborty told PTI.

“They took along with them a large contingent of journalists to the deceased’s house in complete violation of the prohibitory orders. This is shameful. They should have informed us about their visit and taken our feedback in the case,” she added.

Also Read: West Bengal: Prohibitory orders issued in Kaliaganj after protests over girl's death

Failure of Bengal govt: BJP

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya accused the state government of failing to prevent atrocities against women and children. “When people of Kaliaganj agitated against the brutal murder of the girl, the police beat them up and took the body in the most insensitive manner, hurting the sentiments of the people,” he said.

Attempt to provoke: TMC

Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, on the other hand, alleged that the NCPCR chief visited the place for “political reasons”. “BJP leaders are visiting the area and provoking people by stoking rumours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police imposed “prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for a fortnight from today [Sunday] as a precautionary measure, though the duration is subject to review. According to the law, we will not allow a congregation of four or more people. Action will be taken against violators,” an officer said. Kaliaganj police have so far arrested six people in connection with the clashes with police and vandalism on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever