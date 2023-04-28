Breaking News
West Bengal to get second Vande Bharat express on Howrah-Puri route

Updated on: 28 April,2023 11:39 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI

A South Eastern Railway official said that a trial run of a newly allocated rake was being held on the Howrah-Puri route on Friday

Vande Bharat express train. File Pic

West Bengal is set to get its second semi-high speed Vande Bharat express train, which is most likely to run in the busy Howrah-Puri route.


A South Eastern Railway official said that a trial run of a newly allocated rake was being held on the Howrah-Puri route on Friday.



The route and date of commencement of service of the Vande Bharat express train is yet to be received officially, he said.


"We have received a Vande Bharat rake from the ICF, Perumbur, and a trial run is being held today on the Howrah-Puri route," he said.

This would be the second Vande Bharat express train that West Bengal will get, with the first running on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route since December 30, 2022.

With pilgrims and tourists flocking to Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, throughout the year from the West Bengal capital, the new semi-high speed train is likely to be an instant hit among the visitors, travel operators said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

