West Bengal: Two died, 22 injured as lorry hits bus in Murshidabad district

The accident happened when the bus was picking up passengers at a stop in West Bengal's Basudevpur and was hit by a Farakka-bound lorry from behind

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Authorities in West Bengal on Monday said that at least two persons were killed and 22 injured when a lorry hit a bus at Samserganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district today, news agency PTI reported.

The accident happened when the bus was picking up passengers at a stop in Basudevpur and was hit by a Farakka-bound lorry from behind, a senior police officer told PTI.

"Two persons died at the spot and 22 others were injured. All the injured are being treated at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital," he told PTI over the phone. The identities of the two deceased are yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the bodies are kept at the morgue of the same hospital. An investigation of the accident is on, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)