‘What TMC did in Sandheskhali is a matter of shame’

PM Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a rally at Arambagh. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal over atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali, and said the entire country is reeling with anger over the issue. Modi also slammed the opposition bloc INDIA for maintaining a stoic silence on the issue of Sandeshkhali horrors..

Amid achievements, the entire country is watching the situation of Bengal today. The whole country is sad and angry after seeing what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali. “What TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame,” he said at a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district.

Accusing the TMC government of being corrupt in all spheres, PM Modi said, “For INDI alliance leaders, supporting the corrupt and appeasement politics is of prime importance rather than stand by those tortured by the TMC in Sandeshkhali.” “The TMC is confident that it has the support of the minorities, but the Muslims this too will vote against the goonda raj of the TMC,” he said. The Sandeshkhali region, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month.

Delhi BJP workers hold protest in city

Delhi BJP on Friday held a demonstration against the Trinamool Congress government over the Sandeshkhali issue at the Teen Murti Chowk here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Carrying placards, a large number of BJP workers and leaders gathered at the Teen Murti Chowk and raised slogans against Banerjee. TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab allegations in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days. Immediately after his arrest, Sheikh was suspended from the party for six years.

