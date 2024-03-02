Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > What TMC did in Sandheskhali is a matter of shame
<< Back to Elections 2024

‘What TMC did in Sandheskhali is a matter of shame’

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Arambagh
Agencies |

Top

PM Modi criticises TMC government for its handling of the Sandeshkhali issue, vows support for victims

‘What TMC did in Sandheskhali is a matter of shame’

PM Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a rally at Arambagh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘What TMC did in Sandheskhali is a matter of shame’
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal over atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali, and said the entire country is reeling with anger over the issue. Modi also slammed the opposition bloc INDIA for maintaining a stoic silence on the issue of Sandeshkhali horrors..


Amid achievements, the entire country is watching the situation of Bengal today. The whole country is sad and angry after seeing what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali. “What TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame,” he said at a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district.


Accusing the TMC government of being corrupt in all spheres, PM Modi said, “For INDI alliance leaders, supporting the corrupt and appeasement politics is of prime importance rather than stand by those tortured by the TMC in Sandeshkhali.” “The TMC is confident that it has the support of the minorities, but the Muslims this too will vote against the goonda raj of the TMC,” he said. The Sandeshkhali region, has been engulfed in turmoil for over a month.


Delhi BJP workers hold protest in city 

Delhi BJP on Friday held a demonstration against the Trinamool Congress government over the Sandeshkhali issue at the Teen Murti Chowk here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Carrying placards, a large number of BJP workers and leaders gathered at the Teen Murti Chowk and raised slogans against Banerjee. TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab allegations in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days. Immediately after his arrest, Sheikh was suspended from the party for six years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news narendra modi PM Modi west bengal india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK