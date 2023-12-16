Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > What update on securing places of worship asks SC

What update on securing places of worship, asks SC

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Top

“The government of Manipur shall apprise the committee of steps taken to secure the places of public worship,” it said

File photo

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Manipur government to apprise the apex court-appointed committee of the steps taken to secure places of public worship in the state where ethnic clashes have claimed more than 170 lives since May.


A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, while considering the issue of restoration of places of worship, said the state government shall furnish within two weeks to the panel a comprehensive list after identifying religious structures damaged during the strife.


The bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, clarified the identification of such structures shall cover all religious faiths and denominations. 


“The government of Manipur shall apprise the committee of steps taken to secure the places of public worship,” it said.

supreme court manipur news india India news

