What you call freebies uplift the oppressed, marginalised: DMK

Residents queue up outside a govt fair price ration shop to collect free gift hampers on the occasion of Pongal, in Chennai. File pic/AFP

It is unacceptable to dub as ‘freebies’ initiatives aimed at socio-economic development of backward and all marginalised sections of the society, the DMK said on Sunday. Its organising secretary R S Bharathi, who is a petitioner in the case against freebies in the Supreme Court, said open-ing up access to education to the marginalised and backward people was the first step taken by Justice Party stalwart Thiagarayar (1852-1925).

He made education, books and lunch available to school students free of cost. “This encouraged students to go to schools. How can you refer to such initiatives as a freebie? This eventually blossomed into a nutritious meal programme. Now, our chief minister has launched breakfast scheme for school students.”

Education was made available free of cost till SSLC during the times of former CM K Kamaraj. DMK founder C N Annadurai ensured it is open to students without cost till Pre-University level. “Kalaignar (late M Karunanidhi) extended further till graduation level. This ensured that students from backward and oppressed sections pursued education.” The government had announced R1,000 per month for girls of Stds VI-XII in state-run schools until uninterrupted completion of their UG degree, diploma and ITI courses. About 6 lakh girl students could potentially benefit each year.

