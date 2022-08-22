Breaking News
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5
Home > News > India News > Article > What you call freebies uplift the oppressed marginalised DMK

What you call freebies uplift the oppressed, marginalised: DMK

Updated on: 22 August,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

Top

This encouraged students to go to schools. How can you refer to such initiatives as a freebie? This eventually blossomed into a nutritious meal programme. Now, our chief minister has launched breakfast scheme for school students”

What you call freebies uplift the oppressed, marginalised: DMK

Residents queue up outside a govt fair price ration shop to collect free gift hampers on the occasion of Pongal, in Chennai. File pic/AFP


It is unacceptable to dub as ‘freebies’ initiatives aimed at socio-economic development of backward and all marginalised sections of the society, the DMK said on Sunday. Its organising secretary R S Bharathi, who is a petitioner in the case against freebies in the Supreme Court, said open-ing up access to education to the marginalised and backward people was the first step taken by Justice Party stalwart Thiagarayar (1852-1925).


He made education, books and lunch available to school students free of cost. “This encouraged students to go to schools. How can you refer to such initiatives as a freebie? This eventually blossomed into a nutritious meal programme. Now, our chief minister has launched breakfast scheme for school students.”

Education was made available free of cost till SSLC during the times of former CM K Kamaraj. DMK founder C N Annadurai ensured it is open to students without cost till Pre-University level. “Kalaignar (late M Karunanidhi) extended further till graduation level. This ensured that students from backward and oppressed sections pursued education.” The government had announced R1,000 per month for girls of Stds VI-XII in state-run schools until uninterrupted completion of their UG degree, diploma and ITI courses. About 6 lakh girl students could potentially benefit each year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
supreme court national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK