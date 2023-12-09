Breaking News
Wherever there is Congress, there is corruption: Anurag Thakur's swipe after Income Tax recover crores from party MP's premises

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI

As the raids entered the third day, Income Tax sleuths recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hit out at Congress on Friday after crores of rupees were recovered from party MP Dheeraj Kumar Sahu's premises during Income Tax raids. As the raids entered the third day, Income Tax sleuths recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand. The residences of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu were also searched.


"The biggest question is why Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi always speak against demonetisation. In Jharkhand, from Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu's place, Rs 200 crores were recovered. Congress, corruption, and cash are three things that move together," Anurag Thakur said during a press briefing in Delhi. Thakur further alleged that there was at least one scam reported under every Congress Prime Minister, whether it was Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, or Indira Gandhi.


"Even now, under Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, scams keep happening. Wherever there is Congress, there is corruption. That is why Congress keeps raising questions on demonetization. That is why Congress keeps raising questions on ED and CBI," Thakur added. The raids were conducted at Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it in Odisha and Jharkhand.


Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd., which is a group company of Boudh Distilleries covered in the search, is linked to Dheeraj Sahu. The raids were conducted at Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha and Ranchi and Lohardaga in Jharkhand, according to Income Tax sources.

