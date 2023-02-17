Who is Neal Mohan? 10 interesting facts about the new CEO of YouTube

Neal Mohan, the new CEO of YouTube has joined the long list of Indian-origin executives heading top posts at American corporations

Neal Mohan, the new CEO of Youtube. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the new YouTube CEO, as current head Susan Wojcicki has announced to step down after 25 years at the Google-owned company. "Today, after nearly 25 years here, I've decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about," Wojcicki said in a blog post late on Thursday.

Here are ten lesser-known facts about him:

1. Currently, the chief product officer, Mohan became part of Google, the parent company of YouTube, in 2008.

2. Did you know that he had an offer from Twitter as well? But Google (parent of YouTube) paid him 100-million-dollar bonus to retain him.

3. Mohan is a graduate of Stanford University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and has previously worked with Microsoft.

4. Mohan and Wojcicki have worked together for 15 years.

5. He has been YouTube's Chief Product Officer since 2015, responsible for various aspects of YouTube's products.

6. He has set up a top-notch product and UX team at YouTube.

7. He played pivotal roles in the launch of some of the biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts.

8. He has also led the Trust and Safety team.

9. Mohan is also on the board of online personal styling company Stitch Fix.

10. He is also a member of Council on Foreign Relations, and Member of the Management Board at Standford University Graduate School of Business.

