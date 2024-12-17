Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Wholesale inflation rate drops to 19 per cent in November

Wholesale inflation rate drops to 1.9 per cent in November

Updated on: 17 December,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 5.83 per cent in November, against a deflation of 5.79 per cent in October

Wholesale inflation rate drops to 1.9 per cent in November

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Wholesale inflation rate drops to 1.9 per cent in November
x
00:00

Wholesale price based inflation declined to a three-month low of 1.89 per cent in November on cheaper food items, and experts predicted a 0.25 per cent interest rate cut by the RBI in the policy review in February.


The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.36 per cent in October 2024. It was 0.39 per cent in November, last year. In August, 2024, it was 1.25 per cent. As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 8.63 per cent in November, as against 13.54 per cent in October. The decline was led by a dip in vegetable inflation which stood at 28.57 per cent, as against 63.04 per cent in October.


Inflation in potatoes, however, continued to be high at 82.79 per cent, while in onions it fell sharply to 2.85 per cent in November. The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 5.83 per cent in November, against a deflation of 5.79 per cent in October.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new delhi news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK