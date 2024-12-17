Wholesale inflation rate drops to 1.9 per cent in November

The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 5.83 per cent in November, against a deflation of 5.79 per cent in October

Wholesale price based inflation declined to a three-month low of 1.89 per cent in November on cheaper food items, and experts predicted a 0.25 per cent interest rate cut by the RBI in the policy review in February.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.36 per cent in October 2024. It was 0.39 per cent in November, last year. In August, 2024, it was 1.25 per cent. As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 8.63 per cent in November, as against 13.54 per cent in October. The decline was led by a dip in vegetable inflation which stood at 28.57 per cent, as against 63.04 per cent in October.

Inflation in potatoes, however, continued to be high at 82.79 per cent, while in onions it fell sharply to 2.85 per cent in November. The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 5.83 per cent in November, against a deflation of 5.79 per cent in October.

