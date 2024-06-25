Why experts consider residential real estate the safest investment in India

The most compelling reason to invest in residential real estate is the consistent appreciation of property values over time
Key Highlights
Indian residential real estate continues to be a perennial favourite among investors, this comes amid evolving investment opportunities. It is fuelled by a combination of factors.
