The Congress party has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his unfulfilled promise to grant Special Category Status to Bihar. Jairam Ramesh raised concerns about Bihar’s poverty levels and the unimplemented financial packages, demanding answers from the government.

Ramesh pointed out that Bihar ranks as the poorest state in India according to the Centre's own Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report, with over half of its population lacking access to essential services like healthcare, education, and adequate living standards. In 2013, the Raghuram Rajan Committee had recommended a new methodology for allocating funds to states based on their economic backwardness, which would support Bihar’s development. However, Ramesh questioned why the central government had failed to implement this recommendation after ten years in power.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh posed the question, "After ten years in power at the Centre and almost 20 years in power in Bihar, why has the Modi government not delivered on Special Category Status for Bihar?" He further asked about the fate of the ₹1.25 lakh crore package that Modi had promised in 2015 during an election rally. Ramesh recalled how Modi had declared that Bihar could ask for any amount, and he pledged ₹1.25 lakh crore, only for ₹27,000 crore to be sanctioned by 2017. Since then, there have been no updates on the remaining funds.

According to Ramesh, the promises made by Modi, such as transforming Bihar and improving the state's future, remain unfulfilled. He also highlighted that Bihar's youth continue to face high unemployment and the state lags behind in development indicators. "Where has the remaining ₹1 lakh crore gone?" he asked. "Is this just another example of BJP's empty promises?"

Additionally, Ramesh raised concerns about the Agnipath scheme, which he claimed had failed Bihar’s youth. The scheme, which shortens military service to four years, has been heavily criticised. Ramesh questioned the long-term job prospects for young soldiers after their service ends, particularly in a country struggling with rampant unemployment. Even Chirag Paswan, ex-MP of Jamui and a minister in Modi’s government, has called for the PM to reconsider the scheme. Ramesh concluded by asking whether Modi would continue to back the Agnipath scheme despite widespread protests against it.

As per PTI, the Congress party continues to hold the government accountable for its unfulfilled promises, especially in the context of Bihar’s economic and developmental needs.