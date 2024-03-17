Why no Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

He asked why the UT was left out, even as other states will go through simultaneous elections

Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said there is “something fishy” in not holding the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls. The former Jammu and Kashmir CM also said as the BJP-led Centre is pushing for “one nation, one election”, this was an opportunity for it. “If there are conducive conditions for the parliamentary election, how is it not alright for the state election? There is something fishy,” Abdullah told PTI.

He said it was sad that the Assembly polls have been delayed even after all the political parties, including the BJP sought an early election. “The NC, the BJP leaders from Jammu, the other parties that were called by the EC, everyone demanded that there should be both parliamentary and state elections here. We feel very sad. How long are we going to put up with the lieutenant governor? If you want to win the hearts of people, then this was the start,”Abdullah said.

He said the Centre is pushing for “one nation, one election” and this was an opportunity for it. “Four states are going for both parliamentary and state elections. Why are you denying the people of Jammu and Kashmir the right to choose their own government? There must be something brewing in their minds which they cannot do if they have these elections with the parliamentary polls. I am quite confident that they are not sure about their victory here,” Abdullah added.

Asked about the list of NC candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, the former CM said it will be announced within a week. “If the party decides that I have to fight the election, I will. It is all about the party’s decision,” the 86-year-old politician said. The EC on Saturday said the Assembly election here will be held after the Lok Sabha polls as organising both simultaneously is not viable from the security point of view.

