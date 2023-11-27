Breaking News
Why organise weddings abroad: PM Modi

Updated on: 27 November,2023 02:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is troubled by the trend of some “big families” conducting weddings abroad, and urged people to hold such celebrations in India so the money does not leave its shores.


“The wedding season as well has commenced now. Some trade organisations estimate that there could be a business of around R5 lakh crore during this wedding season. All of you should give importance to products made in India only,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


narendra modi new delhi india national news

