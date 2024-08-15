Why was partition done? this question must be answered for coming generation: Sadhguru

He released the video on the occasion of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,' which is observed to pay homage to the victims of partition and acts as a solemn reminder of the largest displacement of the human population in the country's history

Sadhguru. File pic

As India gears up to celebrate 78th Independence Day, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev released a video on his social media, stirring up a humanitarian question on the India-Pakistan partition.

He released the video on the occasion of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,' which is observed to pay homage to the victims of partition and acts as a solemn reminder of the largest displacement of the human population in the country's history.

"Why was partition done?" Over a million people died and seven million were forced to migrate due to it," he said in the video.

He further said that it wasn't a religious question but a question of humanity.

Over a million dead and 7 million forced to migrate. Why was partition done? This is not a religious question. It is a question of humanity. If your humanity is alive, this question must be asked and answered for our generation and particularly for the coming generation. -Sg… pic.twitter.com/GZ75t3E6Sr — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 14, 2024

"This is not a religious question. It is a question of humanity. If your humanity is alive, this question must be asked and answered for our generation and particularly for the coming generation," he said.

"Even now, the nation doesn't have the courage to face these questions and find answers to them. I feel the coming generation musk ask these questions," he asserted.a

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the victims of Partition on the occasion of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', emphasising the importance of honouring their courage, which exemplifies the resilience of the human spirit.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, we remember the countless people who were deeply impacted and suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tribute to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. Many of those affected by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and achieve immense success. Today, we also reaffirm our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage, stating, "Today, on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,' I pay tribute to the millions who endured unimaginable suffering, lost their lives, and were rendered homeless during one of history's most brutal episodes. Only by remembering this history and learning from it can a nation build a strong future and emerge as a power. The tradition of observing this day, initiated by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, is a significant step towards nation-building."

India is all set to celebrate the 78th Independence Day tomorrow. Preparations are underway at the Red Fort in the national capital, where PM Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. From Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation's capital, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom on August 15.