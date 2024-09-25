Wildlife SOS-GSPCA, in collaboration with the Gujarat Forest Department, has swiftly conducted multiple rescue operations, including the rescue of two mugger crocodiles (Crocodylus palustris) and several snakes across the city

The rescued crocodile. Pic/Wildlife SOS

The high humidity and heatwave following the monsoon have caused stagnant floodwaters to recede, leaving displaced reptiles, including crocodiles, stranded in urban areas.

At a construction site for the Bullet Train project, workers spotted a 6-foot-long crocodile stuck in the drying mud. The site, located near the Vishwamitri River, prompted immediate action from the workers and locals, who contacted the Wildlife SOS emergency helpline (+91 9825011117), operated in collaboration with the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA). A joint rescue operation was swiftly launched by Wildlife SOS-GSPCA and the Gujarat Forest Department, successfully freeing the crocodile. The reptile was safely released into the nearby Vishwamitri River.

Shortly after, the Wildlife SOS-GSPCA team responded to another call from Mahakali Chawl, where a 3.5-foot-long crocodile had been spotted in a deep pothole on a flooded street. The team rescued the crocodile and handed it over to the Gujarat Forest Department, where it will receive additional care before being returned to its native environment.

In addition to crocodile rescues, Wildlife SOS-GSPCA has been actively responding to multiple snake rescue calls around the city, a frequent occurrence in post-monsoon urban areas.

Raj Bhavsar, Project Coordinator at Wildlife SOS and President of GSPCA, said, “As the floodwaters recede, crocodiles often find themselves trapped in unfamiliar urban areas. We urge residents to remain calm and immediately contact our helpline if they encounter any such situation.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, added, “The aftermath of natural calamities leaves lasting impacts on wildlife. Through joint efforts between Wildlife SOS, GSPCA, and the Gujarat Forest Department, we are able to mitigate these impacts and ensure the safe return of these animals to their natural habitats.”

Karan Singh Rajput, Range Forest Officer, Vadodara, emphasized, “The coordinated efforts between Wildlife SOS-GSPCA and the forest department are crucial to ensuring the successful rescue and safe release of these crocodiles. We make it a priority to return the animals to their natural refuge to avoid any disruption to their habitat.”