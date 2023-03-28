Breaking News
Version of Vande Metro trains could ply as AC locals in Mumbai: Railway minister
Maharashtra: Taking the Samruddhi highway? Be careful, warn motorists
Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Two new plants to process plastic waste at Mulund
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Will abide by details in your letter without prejudice to my rights Rahul Gandhi writes to LS Secretariat over bungalow vacation

Will abide by details in your letter without prejudice to my rights: Rahul Gandhi writes to LS Secretariat over bungalow vacation

Updated on: 28 March,2023 12:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, official sources said

Will abide by details in your letter without prejudice to my rights: Rahul Gandhi writes to LS Secretariat over bungalow vacation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying "without prejudice to his rights", he will abide by the details of their letter on the vacation of his official bungalow following his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament.


Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week, official sources said.



Thanking the Secretariat for their letter of March 27, 2023 regarding the cancellation of his accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane, Gandhi said, "As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."


"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he said in his letter to MS branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which had sent him the notice.

Also Read: Fight for democracy will go on, disqualified for life or jailed: Rahul Gandhi

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

A local court in Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case on March 23 and sentenced him to two years in jail. The two-year jail term triggered his disqualification as a Lok Sabha member from the date of the verdict. Gandhi was granted bail to allow him to appeal to a higher court in a month.

A senior official said a Member of Parliament (MP) has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

national news india India news congress rahul gandhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK