Will ask INDIA bloc to remove Cong: AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh address a press conference in Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Thursday, accusing it of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls to harm the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference here that the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“We had not said a single word against the Congress during the Haryana election. Yet the Congress seems to be reading out from the BJP’s script. Its candidates’ list looks as if it was finalised at the BJP office,” Singh said. He accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of targeting the AAP, instead of focusing on the BJP.

The party demanded disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours and said if no step is taken, it will push for the grand old party’s expulsion from the INDIA bloc. “We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress,” Singh said. CM Atishi echoed similar sentiments, claiming that the Congress is actively undermining the AAP. The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February 2025.

Bodybuilders, wrestlers join AAP ahead of polls

Several sportspersons, including wrestlers and bodybuilders, joined the AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal here on Thursday, giving a boost to the party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Kejriwal welcomed Tilakraj, Rohit Dalal and Akshay Dilawari, who are associated with sports and fitness, at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office and handed party scarves and caps to them. Kejriwal said around 70-80 bodybuilders and wrestlers have joined the party.

