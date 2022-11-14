Will discuss key issues of global concern with G20 leaders in Bali: PM Modi

In a statement ahead of his visit to Bali for the G20 leaders' summit, Modi said he will also highlight India's achievements and its "unwavering commitment" to collectively address key global issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he will hold extensive discussions with G20 leaders in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and addressing issues relating to health and digital transformation.

In a statement ahead of his visit to Bali for the G20 leaders' summit, Modi said he will also highlight India's achievements and its "unwavering commitment" to collectively address key global issues.

Modi is travelling to the Indonesian city on late Monday afternoon on a three-day visit to participate in the summit that is expected to discuss pressing global challenges including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially in areas of food and energy security

The summit is set to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron among others.

"During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation," Modi said.

"On the sidelines of the G20 summit, I will meet with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them," he added.

"During my interactions at the summit, I will highlight India's achievements and commitment to collectively address global challenges," he said.

The prime minister also referred to India's upcoming presidency of the G20 grouping.

"In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit," the prime minister said.

"India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 summit next year," he said.

Modi said India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

