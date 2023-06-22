Will fight BJP one on one, like a family: Mamata Banerjee ahead of Opposition meet in Patna

Mamata Banerjee met RJD president Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday

Mamata Banerjee met Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna on Thursday. Pic/PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed confidence that opposition parties will fight like a family and take on the BJP "one to one".

The TMC chief, however, parried questions on her reservations about the Congress's alliance with the Left in her state and the Aam Aadmi Party threatening a "walkout" if support was not forthcoming on the ordinance of control of services in Delhi.

"I cannot say what will happen at tomorrow's meeting. But I am certain we are all here to fight the BJP together, like a family, one to one," she told reporters.

She was speaking outside the residence of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, where she met his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

"I have great respect for Lalu-ji. The poor man was sent to jail and had to spend a lot of time in the hospital," said Banerjee.

She also surprised all by sharing a humorous anecdote involving the RJD chief.

"Once, when both Lalu ji and I were MPs, he was stating on the floor of Parliament that prices of all vegetables, potatoes, onions, were rising. I got up and asked what about the price of rabri (a sweet)," said Banerjee, her pun on the veteran leader's wife's name evoking peals of laughter.

"Lalu-ji replied, rabri is the most precious," she recalled with admiration for the RJD supremo's legendary wit writ large on her face.

Banerjee said she was happy to meet Prasad.

"He looks strong enough to take on the BJP," said the West Bengal CM who drove straight to meet the RJD leaders upon setting foot in Patna.

She was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, an MP, and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim.

