Home > News > India News > Article > Will fight for justice BRS leader Kavitha after release from jail in Delhi excise case

Will fight for justice: BRS leader Kavitha after release from jail in Delhi excise case

Updated on: 28 August,2024 02:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Upon her release from jail, K Kavitha had said, "I will absolutely take the battle forward", signalling her intention to continue challenging the charges against her.

BRS leader K Kavitha was released from Tihar Jail on August 27, 2024/ PTI

A day after her release from jail in the Delhi excise policy case, BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday said she believes that justice will prevail and will continue her legal fight.


Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was released from the Tihar jail on Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.



"I always believe that justice will prevail. We will definitely fight, and will not lose our resolve," Kavitha told reporters before departing for Hyderabad. The 46-year-old leader was in judicial custody for more than five months.


Upon her release from jail, she had said, "I will absolutely take the battle forward", signalling her intention to continue challenging the charges against her.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

PTI delhi tihar jail India news national news supreme court Enforcement Directorate central bureau of investigation

