Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy: 'All armed forces on standby for relief operation'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc
Maharashtra: One more held for death threats to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, his MLA brother
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
No Honking Day: 2,116 motorists booked by Mumbai Traffic Police in one day
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Will launch more pilgrim sites to visit for elders Ashok Gehlot

Will launch more pilgrim sites to visit for elders: Ashok Gehlot

Updated on: 15 June,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

He also said since 2020, more than 86,000 people travelled under the Moksh Kalash Yojana to immerse ashes of their kin

Will launch more pilgrim sites to visit for elders: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot. File Pic

Listen to this article
Will launch more pilgrim sites to visit for elders: Ashok Gehlot
x
00:00

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government will be adding more pilgrim sites under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme launched in 2013 as tribute to the elders of the society. He also said since 2020, more than 86,000 people travelled under the Moksh Kalash Yojana to immerse ashes of their kin.


The scheme that allows free bus travel to at most two kin of the deceased for the immersion of ashes was started in 2020 when the COVID pandemic hit the world. The scheme has now been made permanent. Gehlot was addressing passengers travelling to Rameshwaram-Madurai under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme from Durgapura Railway Station in Jaipur.


Since August 2013, 1.17 lakh senior citizens have availed the benefit of the service, an official statement said. According to the budget announcement this year, 40,000 people will travel to different pilgrim sites this year, the release said. Gehlot said each coach of the train will have two government employees, one doctor, and two nursing personnel, to serve the passengers.


He said that a grant of Rs 1 lakh is provisioned by the state government for each passenger going on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and Rs 10,000 for the passengers visiting the Indus River. The temples are being renovated by his government and the honorarium of priests has also been increased, he said.

Devasthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat said Rs 5.93 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for the renovation of 593 temples in the state. Under the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme-2023, the first train departed from Durgapura Railway Station in Jaipur to Rameswaram. There are about 520 passengers from Jaipur and 340 from Kota.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
rajasthan national news jaipur news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK