Will move Bombay HC against Shinde govt's decision to stay disbursement of funds under district plan: Ajit Pawar

In a notification issued on July 4, the Shinde government stayed all the funds sanctioned since April 1 for the works under various schemes of the DPCs until the appointment of new district guardian ministers

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the newly-formed Eknath Shinde-led state government's decision to stay disbursement of funds and implementation of various works under the district planning committees (DPCs) would be challenged in the Bombay High Court.

In a notification issued on July 4, the Shinde government stayed all the funds sanctioned since April 1 for the works under various schemes of the DPCs until the appointment of new district guardian ministers. When asked about the issue, Pawar said "justice" will be sought in the high court over the issue. "Governments come and go, but there is no reason to stay or reverse the decisions taken by the previous government," the senior NCP leader said. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Shiv Sena and comprising NCP and Congress collapsed in the last week of June following a rebellion in the Sena.

Eknath Shinde, who had raised the banner of revolt along with several party MLAs against the Sena leadership became the chief minister on June 30. Speaking about the row over the new government's proposal to build the Metro-3 car shed project in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, a forest area, the former deputy chief minister claimed that during the MVA rule, the cost of the project had already gone up by Rs 10,000 crore. "When I was taking a review, the officials told me that if the decision on the project is not taken in time, then the project will be delayed and as a result, its cost will escalate by another Rs 15,000 crore," he said. The impact of the increased cost will fall on the people, who will be using the metro services, Pawar added.

"When such decisions are taken, the political stand of parties should be kept aside and the decision should be taken by seeking the advice of experts," he said. Green activists have been vehemently opposing the Metro car shed in Aarey Colony. The Aarey forest, often termed as the city's 'green lung', is located in Goregaon western suburb, and there are some 300 different varieties of flora and fauna are found, including a large number of leopards. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently directed the state administration to submit a proposal on building the car shed in Aarey Colony, instead of Kanjurmarg, the eastern suburb which was chosen by the previous MVA government.

Asked about CM Shinde's style of working, where he issues orders on phone, Pawar took a dig at him saying he himself also issues work orders on phone, albeit without video-recording the act. "I have been doing it (issuing orders on phone) since inception. The only thing is I do not place cameras. I only work. You (media), people of Maharashtra, know me. For any work that comes to me, I say make a call, but I do not say make a call and start the camera," he quipped.

Speaking about the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's disqualification petition against 16 rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, hearing of which will be held in the Supreme Court on Monday, Pawar said both the camps are saying that theirs is the real Shiv Sena. Asked what kind of result is expected, he said, "Majority of the lawyers to whom I spoke are of the opinion that if the anti-defection law is to be followed in letter and spirit, a different decision can be expected in the 16 MLAs' disqualification notice case. However, the apex court is supreme and I think that it will give a thoughtful decision."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.