"Will rescue people from coastal areas": Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Mocha

Updated on: 08 May,2023 04:32 PM IST  |  Kolkata
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area has formed today over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

With a low-pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that people do not need to fear the cyclone as the state governmnet is equipped with handling the situation.


"No need to fear the cyclone...If there come different circumstances, we will rescue people from coastal areas as the cyclone will move to Bangladesh and then Myanmar," said CM Banerjee.




The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area has formed today over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. It is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea and further into a cyclonic storm.


Also Read: Cyclone Mocha likely to move towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coast

IMD said the cyclonic storm Mocha is likely to move initially north-northwest wards till May 11 and thereafter it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeast wards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

The weather department further said heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal between May 9 and 11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

