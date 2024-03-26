‘Will sangh abandon Bharat Mata Ki Jai?’

Reaching out to the minority community, the veteran CPI(M) leader said Muslim rulers, cultural icons and officials had played a significant role in the country’s history and independence movement

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Pic/PTI

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Hind’ were first raised by two Muslims and asked whether the Sangh Parivar would be ready to abandon them.

Reaching out to the minority community, the veteran CPI(M) leader said Muslim rulers, cultural icons and officials had played a significant role in the country’s history and independence movement.

