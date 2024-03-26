Breaking News
'Will sangh abandon Bharat Mata Ki Jai?'

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Malappuram
Agencies |

Reaching out to the minority community, the veteran CPI(M) leader said Muslim rulers, cultural icons and officials had played a significant role in the country’s history and independence movement

'Will sangh abandon Bharat Mata Ki Jai?'

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Pic/PTI

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Hind’ were first raised by two Muslims and asked whether the Sangh Parivar would be ready to abandon them.


Reaching out to the minority community, the veteran CPI(M) leader said Muslim rulers, cultural icons and officials had played a significant role in the country’s history and independence movement.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


kerala news india national news India news
