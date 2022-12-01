×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Mumbai logs 23 new cases
Mumbai: 28-year-old truck driver held from Gujarat for raping Worli woman
NSE phone tapping case: Court to hear bail pleas of Ramakrishna, Pandey on Dec 7
Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Will stand and fight again against what is wrong Bilkis Bano on remission to convicts

Will stand and fight again, against what is wrong: Bilkis Bano on remission to convicts

Updated on: 01 December,2022 08:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

In her two separate petitions, Bilkis has challenged the premature release of the convicts by the Gujarat government on August 15, saying it has 'shaken the conscience of society'

Will stand and fight again, against what is wrong: Bilkis Bano on remission to convicts

Bilkis Bano. File Pic


"I will stand and fight again, against what is wrong and for what is right," said Bilkis Bano, who has moved the Supreme Court challenging the remission and release of 11 convicts in the 2002 case related to her gangrape and murder of seven members of her family.


Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the 2002 Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident.



Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.


In her two separate petitions, she has challenged the premature release of the convicts by the Gujarat government on August 15, saying it has "shaken the conscience of society".

Also Read: SC reserves judgment on plea challenging Jammu and Kashmir delimitation

In a statement, issued on Thursday, she said, "The decision to once again stand up and knock on the doors of justice was not easy for me. For a long time, after the men who destroyed my entire family and my life were released, I was simply numb. I was paralysed with shock and with fear for my children, my daughters, and above all, paralysed by loss of hope."

She added, "But, the spaces of my silence were filled with other voices; voices of support from different parts of the country that have given me hope in the face of unimaginable despair; and made me feel less alone in my pain. I cannot express in words what this support has meant to me."

Bano said the support to her cause from different parts of the country has helped her in rekindling her faith in humanity and renewed her courage to believe again in the idea of justice.

"So, I will stand and fight again, against what is wrong and for what is right. I do this today for myself, for my children, and for women everywhere", she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you agree with comments made by IFFI jury head about The Kashmir Files?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
gujarat news india supreme court national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK