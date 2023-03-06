Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Amitabh Bachchan confirms injury on the sets of 'Project K' in Hyderabad
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence over allegations made by Aaliya Siddiqui; says his kids are being held hostage
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Will write to PM Modi for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzebs grave from Aurangabad Shiv Sena MLA

Will write to PM Modi for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave from Aurangabad: Shiv Sena MLA

Updated on: 06 March,2023 03:28 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

Shirsat termed as a "biryani party" a protest being held by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) against the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Will write to PM Modi for removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave from Aurangabad: Shiv Sena MLA

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat. Pic/Official Twitter handle of Sanjay Shirsat


Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who owes allegiance to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave be removed from Aurangabad city.


Shirsat termed as a "biryani party" a protest being held by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) against the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.



A relay hunger strike, led by local MP Imtiaz Jaleel of AIMIM, is underway at the district collector's office here since March 4.


Speaking to the Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Shirsat claimed, "This is not an agitation, but a biryani party and photos of this party have also gone viral. Muslims in Aurangabad don't have a problem with renaming. But the people of Hyderabad (AIMIM) have."

Also Read: Need to take stand against BJP's 'corruption washing machine' as country witnessing chaos under authoritarian regime: Shiv Sena (UBT)

"Why do you (Jaleel) have a problem with the renaming of the city? Are you a descendant of Aurangzeb? AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi goes to the (Aurangzeb's) grave and bows," the Sena MLA said.

He said no day commemorating Aurangzeb should be observed and the remains of the Mughal emperor's grave should also be removed from Aurangabad.

"I would write to the prime minister with these demands. I will also meet the police commissioner, as Jaleel is trying to disturb the peace and harmony in the city," Shirsat said.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad city as Dharashiv. Aurangabad derives its name from Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named after a 20th-century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

aurangabad maharashtra Eknath Shinde narendra modi Shiv Sena india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK