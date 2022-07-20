Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 July,2022 04:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air, aviation regulator DGCA officials said.

This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.

On Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

