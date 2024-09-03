Dr Ashish Verma stated that the CHC has all of the resources it needs to treat the injured, including anti-rabies (ARBs) and anti-snake venom (ASBs) drugs, which are critical in the flood-affected area, where snake bites are common.

The number of people injured in a series of alleged wolf attacks in the Bahraich district has risen to 34, according to Dr Ashish Verma, Superintendent of the Mahasi Community Health Centre (CHC). Speaking on Tuesday, Dr Verma confirmed that all injured individuals have received treatment, with two requiring referral to the District Hospital in Bahraich, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Dr Verma stated that the CHC has all of the resources it needs to treat the injured, including anti-rabies (ARBs) and anti-snake venom (ASBs) drugs, which are critical in the flood-affected area, where snake bites are common. He stated that these goods were made easily available in response to directions from the Chief Minister's Office, reported ANI.

Dr Verma said, "We have a list of a total of 34 persons who were injured in animal attacks. All have been treated while two of them were referred to the District Hospital in Bahraich. We had inquired about their situation, and both of them are stable."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police and Forest Department are continuing their efforts to apprehend the two remaining wolves as part of 'Operation Bhediya.' The Forest Department had previously apprehended four wolves thought to be part of a group responsible for several attacks on residents in the area, the ANI report added.

Reportedly, the most recent incident happened on Monday night when a five-year-old girl was injured by a wolf while resting next her grandma at home. The girl was saved thanks to her family and neighbours' quick response, but the wolf escaped. This is the first time a wolf has been spotted in the girl's hamlet, according to Kalim, a neighbour who assisted in chasing the animal away.

The community's anxieties were heightened after a three-year-old girl was killed and two people were injured in a separate attack on Monday, sparking widespread outrage. They accused the government of carelessness in handling the situation, the ANI report added.

Assistant Director General (ADG) of the Gorakhpur Zone, KS Pratap Kumar, indicated that the Forest Department, in collaboration with the police, is developing a specific approach to combat the wolf danger. The impacted region has been divided into seven teams, with each gramme panchayat assigning a police squad to assist with the search. Kumar expressed confidence that the police would quickly eliminate the threat.