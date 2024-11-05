Woman dies after being hit by luxury car driven by alleged drunk driver in Karnataka

A 30-year-old woman died after being struck by a luxury car driven by a 20-year-old man allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Bengaluru. The driver has been arrested and charged with several offenses.

Representational Pic

A tragic incident occurred over the weekend when a 30-year-old woman, identified as Sandhya A S, died after being struck by a luxury car driven by a 20-year-old man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The accused, named Dhanush, was arrested following the incident and has since been placed in judicial custody. The collision took place near the Kengeri Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) on the busy Mysuru Road on Saturday. Sandhya was crossing the road when she was hit by a Mercedes Benz, which subsequently crashed into a motorcycle.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, Dhanush attempted to flee the scene. However, he was apprehended by bystanders, who reportedly assaulted him in their anger over the situation. Both Sandhya and the motorcyclist, identified as Syed Arbaz, aged 23, were rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, Sandhya was declared dead on arrival, while Arbaz received treatment for minor injuries.

Authorities conducted an alcometer test on Dhanush, which revealed a blood alcohol content of 177 mg/100 ml, significantly exceeding the legal limit of 30 mg/100 ml. This alarming level of intoxication was noted in the preliminary inquiry by police officials.

Dhanush is the son of a private bus company owner, which has drawn additional attention to the case. A police official confirmed that a case has been registered against him under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 281 for rash driving or riding on a public road, 125 A for endangering the life or personal safety of others, and 105 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The incident has raised significant concerns about road safety and the dangers of driving under the influence. The police have reiterated their commitment to addressing such reckless behaviour on the roads and ensuring that those who endanger the lives of others are held accountable for their actions. This case will likely prompt discussions about the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and the importance of public awareness regarding the dangers of drunk driving.

(With inputs from PTI)