Woman raped at New Delhi Railway Station, all 4 culprits held

In another incident of capital shame, a 30-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by four Railways employees at New Delhi Railway Station's train lightning hut on the pretext of providing her a job in the Railways. Police said that they got a call regarding the incident on Friday.

DCP of Railways, Delhi Police, Harender K. Singh said that all the four accused have been held, adding that all the accused are railway employees in the Electrical Department.

The accused are identified as Satish Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Mangal Chand Meena and Jagdish Chand.

"The call was earlier received at PS ODRS at around 2:27 p.m. The staff there checked for the caller but could not find her. Upon contacting her on the given mobile number, it was known that she is standing at PF No. 8-9 of the station. Immediately, the SHO along with the staff reached platforms 8-9 where he met the victim," police said.

The victim told that she is separated from her husband for the last one year and was seeking divorce. Around 2 years back, she came in contact with Satish through a common friend. He told her that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her. Both continued talking over phone calls. On July 21, he asked her over a call to come to his home as he was hosting his son's birthday party and house-warming. She came via metro to Kirti Nagar at around 10:30 p.m. from where she was picked up by the accused and brought to PF 8-9 of New Delhi Railway Station. He asked her to sit in a hut meant for electrical maintenance staff.

"Then he and his friend came inside the room and bolted it from inside and sexually assaulted her one after another. Two of his accomplices facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside," the police said.

She was then taken to a nearby government hospital where she was made to undergo a medical test. Rape was established in her medical report.

The police then lodged the FIR for rape read with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

