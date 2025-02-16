Woman sends 100 pizzas to ex, but marks it COD

The gesture might feel delightful but the incident took a reverse turn as she enabled cash on delivery mode for the order.

Screenshot of the video that has been circulating on X

Valentine’s Day revenge swept the Internet. In an unexpected and unfortunate turn for one man, his ex-girlfriend decided to exact revenge in a rather unusual way. The 24-year-old woman reportedly sent an order of 100 pizzas to her ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s day. The gesture might feel delightful but the incident took a reverse turn as she enabled cash on delivery mode for the order.

The incident reportedly took place near sector 53, Gurugram. The incident became viral on social media platforms with several videos of the incident being circulated over the internet. In a viral video shared on X, a food delivery partner could be seen wearing a delivery uniform as he drops off 100 pizzas. He could be seen contacting the person to pick the order. Netizens reacted to the viral post that gained over 809k views with humour and concern about food wastage.

One user commented, “Does any quick commerce or e-commerce platform or Pizza company take such bulk order of 100 pizzas and that too on COD basis on the same address ? I doubt.” “If he will not pay… it will lead to so much food wastage,” said another. In a similar incident, a woman used a food deliver app to send trash bags to her ex-boyfriend with a note—“Sent you something, wear it with love. If it doesn’t fit, let me know, I will send you bigger ones.”

