Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Woman who accused Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment held for extortion Police

Woman who accused Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment held for extortion: Police

Updated on: 21 March,2025 04:38 PM IST  |  Satara
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jaykumar Gore, who represents the Man assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Woman who accused Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment held for extortion: Police

Jaykumar Gore. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Woman who accused Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment held for extortion: Police
x
00:00

A woman who had accused Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment has been arrested for alleged extortion, police said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.


Gore, who represents the Man assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.


The woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was arrested from Satara, an official said.


"She had demanded Rs 3 crore to end everything. She was caught red-handed accepting Rs 1 crore of the total amount. Police are questioning the woman," the official said, reported PTI.

The Opposition has been demanding Gore's resignation over allegations of harassing the woman and sending objectionable photos to her, but the minister has dismissed the charges, asserting that he was already acquitted by the court.

Gore had said earlier that a case under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him in 2017, but the trial court acquitted him in 2019. The court had also ordered that the seized material be destroyed, he had said, reported PTI.

The minister has also moved a breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar accusing them of defaming him by raking the old case.

Tushar Kharat, a journalist with a local news channel, was held earlier this month for allegedly making derogatory remarks against an aide of Gore. Police also booked him in a case of attempt to extort Rs 5 crore from the minister, reported PTI.

The Satara police had arrested Kharat, the editor of Lay Bhari, a YouTube channel, from Mumbai, officials had said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

satara maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK