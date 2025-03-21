Woman who accused Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment held for extortion: Police

Jaykumar Gore, who represents the Man assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Jaykumar Gore. Pic/X

A woman who had accused Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore of harassment has been arrested for alleged extortion, police said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Gore, who represents the Man assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Satara district, is Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was arrested from Satara, an official said.

"She had demanded Rs 3 crore to end everything. She was caught red-handed accepting Rs 1 crore of the total amount. Police are questioning the woman," the official said, reported PTI.

The Opposition has been demanding Gore's resignation over allegations of harassing the woman and sending objectionable photos to her, but the minister has dismissed the charges, asserting that he was already acquitted by the court.

Gore had said earlier that a case under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him in 2017, but the trial court acquitted him in 2019. The court had also ordered that the seized material be destroyed, he had said, reported PTI.

The minister has also moved a breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar accusing them of defaming him by raking the old case.

Tushar Kharat, a journalist with a local news channel, was held earlier this month for allegedly making derogatory remarks against an aide of Gore. Police also booked him in a case of attempt to extort Rs 5 crore from the minister, reported PTI.

The Satara police had arrested Kharat, the editor of Lay Bhari, a YouTube channel, from Mumbai, officials had said.

(With inputs from PTI)