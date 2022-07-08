Women blue-collar workers get paid 19 per cent less than men do

The report by payroll management app Salarybox stated that women in the workplace made Rs 12,398 on average, which was 19 per cent less than their male colleagues, which brings forth the country’s wide gender pay disparity

More than two-thirds of blue-collar employees in India earn less than Rs 15,000 per month, according to a report on Thursday. The report by payroll management app Salarybox stated that women in the workplace made Rs 12,398 on average, which was 19 per cent less than their male colleagues, which brings forth the country’s wide gender pay disparity.

The data also highlights that less than 15 per cent of the employee base earns in the range of Rs 20,000-Rs 40,000 per month (on an average Rs 25,000), calling attention to the fact that a vast majority of Indians have difficulties securing even a livable wage.

Interestingly, the majority of firms pay wages below the minimum wage set by the Central Pay Commission (CPC) i.e., Rs 18,000 per month. The report is based on a database of over a million employed workforce from over 850 districts around the country.

The report also found that only 27 per cent of the workforce is made up of women, whereas 73 per cent of the workforce is made up of men. Employees working at supermarkets, grocery/kirana/general stores as well as the garments/textile industries are paid at the lower end of the scale, with an average monthly salary of Rs 8,300.

“Economic development is still not translating into enough jobs for the yearly influx of educated young people entering the workforce. A much bigger proportion of Indians work in the informal sector, and they have been hit hard in recent months by increasing inflation, particularly in food prices,” said Nikhil Goel, SalaryBox CEO and co-founder, in a statement.Agencies

