The facility was set up in early 2024 under the leadership of Mukhiya Babita Kumari, after it was found that nearly 190 of the 1,269 toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen had fallen into disrepair

They offer repair services through the Jeevika Livelihoods Mission. PIC/SBMGRAMIN.WORDPRESS.COM

Listen to this article Women in Bihar village lead initiative to rehabilitate toilets x 00:00

In a village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a unique clinic led by women is healing lives in an unexpected way. The ‘Toilet Clinic’ in Bishanpur Baghnagari is the first of its kind, offering repair and restoration services for broken or disused toilets.

Operated entirely by local women trained as sanitation workers, the clinic is restoring both sanitation and dignity in the village. The facility was set up in early 2024 under the leadership of Mukhiya Babita Kumari, after it was found that nearly 190 of the 1,269 toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen had fallen into disrepair.

“When a toilet breaks, people feel ashamed to talk about it. But silence only deepens the problem. I wanted a place where repairs could be made without shame, where women could lead the solution,” Babita said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever