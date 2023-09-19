The Women's Reservation Bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, as part of the ongoing special session of Parliament. The bill is expected to be presented in the Rajya Sabha on September 21, following its approval by the Cabinet on Monday.

MPs stand for the National Anthem during event organised in Central Hall of Parliament/ Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Women's reservation bill set to be introduced in Lok Sabha today: Report x 00:00

Government sources have indicated that the Women's Reservation Bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, as part of the ongoing special session of Parliament, stated ANI report. The bill is expected to be presented in the Rajya Sabha on September 21, following its approval by the Cabinet on Monday.

The Cabinet's meeting took place at the Parliament House Annexe in Delhi, where it gave the green light to the Women's Reservation Bill, ANI sources revealed. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is slated to introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha, with discussions scheduled for tomorrow, September 20. The Rajya Sabha will subsequently take up the bill on September 21, government sources disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC, K Kavitha, called on the Union government to engage with all political parties and "build a consensus" on the Women's Reservation Bill. She expressed optimism that the bill would be introduced shortly.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, according to the report, noted, "This is Congress's Bill. This was brought by Congress. In March 2010, it was passed by the Rajya Sabha. It has been 9 and a half years since the BJP came to power. Why did they think of the Women's Reservation Bill right before the election? You want to have power, but we will welcome the Bill if it comes before the House..."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked, "This Bill should have been brought long ago. It was in the BJP's manifesto in 2014, but this is taking place after 9.5 years of Modi Govt. I hope that this will empower women in the right way. I expect that the Bill will be passed as early as possible. I hope this Bill to be implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with 33 per cent of women getting elected to take part in the development of the country."

Previously, on Sunday, an all-party meeting convened in the national capital saw various political parties unite in their demand for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill during the five-day special session of Parliament.

The Women's Reservation Bill aims to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women, representing a significant step towards gender parity and inclusive governance. Despite its importance, the Bill has languished in legislative limbo for an extended period.

The Parliament session is currently underway at the new parliament building, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. The proceedings began on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building following a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years. Prime Minister Modi noted that the old Parliament building served as the Imperial Legislative Council before India's independence and was later recognised as the Parliament of India post-independence.

With ANI inputs