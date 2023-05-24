Won't allow anyone to take law in their own hand: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Wednesday said that the government will not anyone to take law in their own hands. He said the police officers wearing political outfit's dresses and posing for photos is “unconstitutional”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress president DK Shivakumar. PTI Photo

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Wednesday said that the government will not anyone to take law in their own hands. He said the police officers wearing political outfit's dresses and posing for photos is “unconstitutional”.

“...We won't allow anyone to take the law into their hands...There were 3-4 places where Police officers put their agenda. They removed their uniform and wore their political outfit's dresses and posed for photos. This is unconstitutional...,” said DK Shivakumar.

Speaking about the cabinet expansion, the state congress chief said that it will be carried out by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Cabinet expansion will be carried out by my Chief Minister. He has the authority, Congress party has given him authority. He is the right man to answer, please meet him,” Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, when asked about discussions on the formation of the cabinet in Delhi, he said that being the party president he would definitely go.

“That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC. As the party president, I will definitely go to Delhi," said DK Shivakumar while talking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, senior police officials have been instructed to ensure no 'saffronisation' and 'moral policing' in the state.

"That is what we have instructed all the senior Police officials - no saffronisation, no moral policing..." said Siddaramaiah while talking to the media after attending a Congress legislature party meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Earlier, he instructed the police officials to maintain law and order in the state asserting to form a corruption-free government for the people.

“No more drugs and any kind of rowdyism will be tolerated in the state, the police department will be responsible for all this. We should give the corruption-free government to the people of the state,” said Shivakumar on Tuesday.

He further said that all the unauthorized clubs in the state will be closed, adding that the people are looking for a change.

"I have given warning to the police department, not to wear saffron on the uniform," said DK Shivakumar. (ANI)