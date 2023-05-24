Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Wont allow anyone to take law in their own hand Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Won't allow anyone to take law in their own hand: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Updated on: 24 May,2023 02:09 PM IST  |  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Wednesday said that the government will not anyone to take law in their own hands. He said the police officers wearing political outfit's dresses and posing for photos is “unconstitutional”

Won't allow anyone to take law in their own hand: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress president DK Shivakumar. PTI Photo

Listen to this article
Won't allow anyone to take law in their own hand: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar
x
00:00

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar Wednesday said that the government will not anyone to take law in their own hands. He said the police officers wearing political outfit's dresses and posing for photos is “unconstitutional”.


“...We won't allow anyone to take the law into their hands...There were 3-4 places where Police officers put their agenda. They removed their uniform and wore their political outfit's dresses and posed for photos. This is unconstitutional...,” said DK Shivakumar.


Speaking about the cabinet expansion, the state congress chief said that it will be carried out by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.


“Cabinet expansion will be carried out by my Chief Minister. He has the authority, Congress party has given him authority. He is the right man to answer, please meet him,” Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, when asked about discussions on the formation of the cabinet in Delhi, he said that being the party president he would definitely go.

“That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC. As the party president, I will definitely go to Delhi," said DK Shivakumar while talking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, senior police officials have been instructed to ensure no 'saffronisation' and 'moral policing' in the state.

"That is what we have instructed all the senior Police officials - no saffronisation, no moral policing..." said Siddaramaiah while talking to the media after attending a Congress legislature party meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Also read: Mumbai: Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for AAP’s fight against Centre’s ordinance in Delhi

Earlier, he instructed the police officials to maintain law and order in the state asserting to form a corruption-free government for the people.

“No more drugs and any kind of rowdyism will be tolerated in the state, the police department will be responsible for all this. We should give the corruption-free government to the people of the state,” said Shivakumar on Tuesday.

He further said that all the unauthorized clubs in the state will be closed, adding that the people are looking for a change.

"I have given warning to the police department, not to wear saffron on the uniform," said DK Shivakumar.  (ANI)

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
karnataka news india India news bengaluru national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK